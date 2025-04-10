From tragedy to triumph: Thrissur teacher earns her PhD after 11 long years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eleven years to earn a doctoral degree may raise a few eyebrows in academic circles. But when one comes to know the numerous adversities a 52-year-old teacher has battled over these years to achieve it, admiration is sure to follow.

Meet Anand Lali Neera, an Associate Professor in the Civil Engineering Department of Government Engineering College, Thrissur. Recently, she earned a PhD in Environmental Engineering from the University of Kerala.

Neera registered for PhD in part time mode in 2014. Owing to her social committment, the research she chose was on providing a sustainable, green technology for improving the quality of septic tank effluents.

While her research was progressing, Neera's husband met with a debilitating car accident and she had to spend months on end nursing him back to health. Soon, she developed signs of depression prompting her to slowly withdraw from her research pursuits.