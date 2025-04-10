Kerala government to relax restriction on serving liquor on dry days, but conditions apply

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making clear its intention to boost tourism, especially MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition) tourism, the Kerala government has decided to relax the restriction on serving liquor on dry days, but with conditions.

In the new liquor policy for 2025-26, the draft of which was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday, hotels ranked three stars and above that cater to tourism will be exempted from dry days observed on the first of every month on special occasions. Cruise vessels with IRS classification—vessels with star hotel amenities—will also be allowed to serve liquor for which bar licences will be issued.

Sources said the exemption for hotels will require prior permission from the excise commissioner and be restricted only for the prescribed events. Bars attached to these hotels will remain closed on dry days.

The concept of dry days for bar hotels and beverages will continue. It’s also learnt the licence fee for bar hotels will continue as such.