Pitching it right: When law enforcement is music to the ears

PATHANAMTHITTA: It was all in tune with the law!

A motor vehicle inspector known for stroking up an awesome beat was on his official beat in in Mallappally, Pathanamthitta, when he chanced upon an occasion to put his percussion skills to use -- as it turned out, to make a valuable pitch for road safety.

Ajith Andrews, with the Mallappally sub-regional transport office, was conducting a routine inspection when he flagged down a motorcycle for a traffic violation. That's when he noticed that the pillion rider, Sumesh Mallappally, was his long-time friend and companion at music recitals.

However, the well-known singer was not wearing a helmet. As it turned out, Sumesh was on his way to deliver a mridangam to a friend and had the instrument with him.

"When people around us heard the conversation about our shared musical interests, they insisted on an impromptu performance," Ajith said.

And what transpired was a short recital that some onlookers captured on their phones and shared on social media.