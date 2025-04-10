Still on ‘Picnic’: Trend-defying classic hits 50

KOCHI: In the 1970s, when Malayalam cinema was undergoing an evolution with directors such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan and G Aravindan adopting a fresh approach to storytelling and style, a movie defied emerging trends and quietly etched its own success story. Released in 1975, ‘Picnic’ became a surprise box-office hit, running in theatres for over 50 days — the biggest commercial success in actor Prem Nazir’s career at the time.

Directed by J Sasikumar, ‘Picnic’ struck a chord with audiences at a time when cinema had not yet become a dominant medium in the state. As the film marks its 50th anniversary on April 11, only three key figures associated with it — lead actress Lakshmi, playback singer K J Yesudas, and lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi — remain to revel in the milestone.

“We never expected the film to be a huge success. The initial viewership was poor. Yet, audiences came to theatres, then known as talkies, and embraced the film,” said Joboy Alexander, son of V M Chandy, one of the producers. “In the 1970s, a 25-day run was enough to mark a film as a hit. ‘Picnic’ ran in 14 theatres, including 50 days at Shakti theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. The story line and music brought people to theatres,” he said.

Produced by Chandy and C C Baby, the film was released during the Vishu-Easter season — a favourable time for cinema releases. Costing Rs 7 lakh, it went on to collect Rs 16 lakh across Kerala, a notable return for the time. Half a century later, Picnic is available on the Amazon Prime streaming service.