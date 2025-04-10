Kerala

Stunt coordinator caught with ganja hidden in 'dictionary' in Kerala capital

The Excise Department, acting on information that a drug peddler under surveillance had visited the hotel to supply drugs, raided the rooms where the artists of a film under production were staying.
The excise sleuths found a dictionary and a book. Upon closer examination, they discovered that the dictionary was actually a box designed to look like a book, with ganja hidden inside.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise enforcement squad has seized 16 grams of ganja from a hotel room in the city where the artists of a Malayalam movie were staying.

The contraband was seized from the room of stunt coordinator Maheswaran, sources said.

The Excise Department had information that a drug peddler under their watch had visited the hotel to supply drugs. Based on this, they raided the rooms where the artists of a film under production were staying.

From Maheswaran’s room, the excise sleuths found a dictionary and a book. Upon closer examination, they discovered that the dictionary was actually a box designed to look like a book, with ganja hidden inside. The Excise Department has registered a case in connection with the incident.

