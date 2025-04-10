When a robber’s stylish shoes untied his grand robbery plot in Kerala

By 2.45 pm, the police had reached the scene, alerted by a staff member immediately after the robber fled. But he had already disappeared.

Thrissur Rural Police Chief B Krishna Kumar and Chalakkudy DySP Sumesh K rushed to the spot and formed four separate investigation teams. One team scoured CCTV footage in the vicinity; another traced the vehicle using its number plate; a third gathered eyewitness accounts; and the fourth tapped into mobile data in the area.

“At first glance, it didn’t look like the work of a hardened criminal,” says an officer involved in the probe. “He spoke in broken Hindi, suggesting he was a local trying to mislead. Also, he didn’t harm anyone and only took Rs15 lakh, though more money was accessible.”

The CCTV footage, though helpful, added layers of complexity. The number plate on the scooter turned out to be fake — stolen from another two-wheeler parked outside a church weeks earlier. The scooter itself was a popular model in the area, with over 500 similar grey NTorqs sold locally. Investigators decided to visit each owner.

Many matches turned up while examining CCTV footage from houses across Chalakuddy, but one clip from a house in Asharippara caught the eye. The rider had a distinct pot belly — just like the robber. However, there was a twist: the scooter had rear-view mirrors, while the getaway vehicle seen outside the bank did not. Still, one clue tied everything together: the rider’s shoes — black with white markings — matched those worn during the robbery.