20 injured in the clash between SFI activists and lawyers in Ernakulam District Court

KOCHI: Nearly 20 people were injured after a clash broke out between lawyers and a group of students, allegedly SFI activists, here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Ernakulam District Court premises during the District Bar Association's annual celebrations.

Sixteen SFI activists and eight lawyers were injured in the scuffle, according to police sources.

Lawyers alleged that SFI activists trespassed into the Bar Association's annual celebration and created a ruckus.

According to them, trouble began when students from Maharaja's College entered the event venue. However, the SFI workers alleged that the lawyers' inappropriate behaviour led to the issue.

They claimed that the lawyers, who were allegedly intoxicated, harassed students, and the attack on the students happened when they questioned this behaviour.

Police officers who intervened to control the situation were also injured.