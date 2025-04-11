A breakthrough in the battle against Parkinson’s disease

Imagine waking up each day when your body no longer obeys the mind. A hand trembles uncontrollably while reaching for a glass. Legs refuse to respond when rising from a chair. Words falter mid-sentence. For millions living with Parkinson’s disease, this is an everyday reality.

Parkinson’s is a complex degenerative, neurological condition that gradually disrupts the brain circuits responsible for movement, leading to stiffness, slowness, and sometimes uncontrollable movements that, over time, rob patients of mobility, independence, and eventually, the confidence to navigate the world on their terms.

While medications play a critical role in managing early symptoms, they cannot halt the progression of the disease; and their effectiveness can diminish over time.

However, advancements in medical technology are now rewriting the narrative. Among the most promising of these is Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), a surgical treatment that is offering renewed independence and improved quality of life for thousands around the world.