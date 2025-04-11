Are Kerala's youths getting lured by crypto craze?

Sujit Alexander (name changed), 24, works at a global tech giant’s Bengaluru office and earns around Rs 3 lakh per month — among the highest in his age group in the country. He channels a large chunk of his income into mutual fund SIPs, gold ETFs, and equities, mostly through IPOs. But what stands out in his portfolio is a modest allocation to cryptocurrencies.

In Kochi, final-year engineering students are actively discussing crypto investments. “The best part about crypto is that you can start with as little as Rs 100,” says one, adding that credibility often hinges on who backs the digital asset.

“Elon Musk’s endorsement of Dogecoin or Donald Trump mentioning Bitcoin and Ether for the US strategic reserve lends them trust.”

That said, Trump’s recent tariff onslaught has triggered a collapse in the values of the cryptocurrency market with Bitcoin dropping 4.8 per cent, and Ripple (XRP) down by 8.9 per cent.

Platforms such as Ethereum and Solana, too, witnessed significant losses, before recovering after Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs. Clearly, this underscored the extreme volatile nature of the asset class.