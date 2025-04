KOTTAYAM: “If garbage is thrown into public places, water sources or private lands, legal action will be initiated under sections 219 S and 219 T of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act 1994,” reads a notification board installed on the way to the house of C D Adarsh Kumar, a fish farmer in Poonjar Thekkerkara grama panchayat in Kottayam.

While the board mentions the many actions taken by the government to secure the coveted ‘garbage-free’ status — Kottayam has already achieved it — Adarsh’s ordeal paints a different picture.

For the past one year, he has been struggling to get the fishpond on his property cleaned as it has become an unofficial landfill due to the negligence of panchayat authorities.

It all started a few years ago when the Suchitwa Mission established a Material Collection Centre in an abandoned anganwadi building near Adarsh’s house at Kallekkulam in Poonjar South to store the garbage collected by Haritha Karma Sena.

While carrying out the maintenance of the building a year ago, the accumulated garbage was relocated to an open area near an adjacent stream.

However, in the subsequent monsoon season, the garbage washed into the stream, eventually finding its way to Adarsh’s fishpond and disrupting his farming activities.

“The pond is now filled with a large pile of waste, including plastic and glass bottles, sanitary napkins and other plastic items. I have nowhere to relocate it, even if I clean the pond myself. Also, the negligence of the panchayat has led to this crisis.

Hence, it should find a solution,” says Adarsh. Adarsh had constructed the pond on 30 cents of land availing a bank loan of Rs 10 lakh and received Rs 75,000 as a subsidy for fish farming in 2018-19.