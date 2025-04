KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Union government and the NDMA to check whether the Disaster Management Act provisions can be invoked for waiving off loans availed by victims of Wayanad landslides.

“Kerala Bank has waived off the loans of the affected persons completely. Considering the nature of the disaster and its categorisation by the Union government as a ‘severe disaster’, one would expect the banks concerned to emulate the example of Kerala Bank and write off the loans availed by the people of the affected area,” said a division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Easwaran S, while hearing a suo motu case initiated following the landslides.

It asked the Centre and National Disaster Management Authority to deliberate on whether the provision of section 13 of the Act can be invoked to direct banks to waive loans given to the July 30 landslide victims.

Abdication of responsibility by Centre, NDMA, says High Court

The court pointed out that the circulars issued by RBI, including the Master Directions in relation to Scheduled Commercial Banks and Regional Rural Banks, deal only with procedures for rescheduling of existing loans and sanctioning of fresh loans as per the requirement of borrowers. The directions do not deal with waiver or write off of loans since such decisions come under the purview of the individual bank board, it said.