Eagle grabs hall ticket, drops it just before exam in Kerala's Kasargod

KASARGOD: Tense moments prevailed at Kasaragod Government UP School on Thursday morning after an eagle snatched the hall ticket of a teacher who was appearing for a departmental exam for government officials.

The incident took place around 7.15 am, 15 minutes before the examination was about to start. The candidates had started arriving from 7am.

“The teacher was standing outside the exam hall, waiting to enter, when the eagle swooped in, snatched her hall ticket and flew away towards the office window,” said Ram Manohar, the headmaster in-charge of the school.

He said when the other candidates tried to distract the eagle by making noise and waving their hands, it flew off, still clutching the hall ticket, and eventually landed on the school’s roof.

The incident led to concern that the eagle might fly away with the hall ticket and prevent the teacher from appearing for the exam. However, it dropped the hall ticket before the long bell and flew away. The teacher’s identity could not be ascertained, as she left soon after the exam.

Ram said the eagle is a regular visitor to the school. “It is friendly with children and has never shown any signs of aggression,” he said.