THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Thursday announced its new Excise Policy focusing on branding toddy as family-friendly and relaxing dry-day restrictions to promote tourism.

Announcing the policy, Excise Minister M B Rajesh said Kerala is losing substantial revenue due to dry-day curbs, which tend to drive away foreign tourists.

The policy aims to modernise toddy shops and make them accessible to families, Rajesh said. Standard design with quality amenities will be set and cleanliness ensured at outlets. The shops will also serve traditional food.

Hotels in the category of three star and above at notified tourism destinations will be allowed to start toddy parlours for foreign tourists, Rajesh said. The deputy excise commissioner can grant sanction for a fee — amounting to Rs 2 per litre. These hotels can also buy toddy from shops in the same excise range to supply to guests.

“The policy promotes export of toddy and value-added products. Technology is yet to be developed for bottling toddy for export purposes,” the minister said. The previous Excise Policy had allowed high-end hotels to tap toddy from trees on their premises. But it was not a success, Rajesh said.

The dry-day relaxation is aimed at promoting tourism, he said. Hotels in three-star category and above, heritage and boutique hotels included, will be allowed to serve liquor for MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events subject to certain conditions, according to the policy. The relaxation is applicable only for the dry day on the first of every month. Hotels which have scheduled such events can apply for a temporary one-day licence on payment of Rs 50,000. Applications are to be submitted to the excise commissioner seven days in advance.