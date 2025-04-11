Pathanamthitta’s Ranni panchayat becomes first in Kerala to ban dry leaf burning; convert waste into fertiliser

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a significant step toward environmental protection, the Ranni Panchayat in the Pathanamthitta district has decided to ban the burning of dry leaves while converting them into organic fertiliser.

This initiative aims to reduce air pollution and promote sustainable practices. The panchayat tasked the members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS), involved in the door-to-door collection of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste, to gather dry leaves in sacks.

"We have distributed over 1,000 special sacks to collect dry leaves. Once they are collected, it will be handed over to a fertiliser unit, where the leaves are turned into fertilizers," panchayat president K R Prakash said.

He said the panchayat was implementing the initiative after considering various factors, including the toxic emissions generated by burning dry leaves, the loss of moisture in the area where they are regularly burned, and the changes in the structure of the soil.

Setting aside the political differences, even the former panchayat presidents attended a meeting to implement this initiative emphasising the importance of environmental protection, he said.

According to the president, the panchayat has also requested residents to report any instances of dry leaf burning, and that they are also planning to impose fines on those violating the norms.