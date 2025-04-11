Speaking of 'samsara' & an interconnected universe

KOCHI: Jayachandran Palazhy, a well-known choreographer and the artistic director of Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, Bengaluru, recently brought his new dance production, ‘Sonnet of Samsara’, to Thiruvananthapuram. It was indeed an evening to remember.

Organised by the Trivandrum Centre for Performing Arts under the guidance of Kukku Parameswaran, the unique performance was held at the packed Udaya Palace Convention Centre. It certainly impressed the audience with its mix of global and local stories, using the expressive language of movement to explore themes of life, memory, and human experience.

As the curtains rose, the stage was changed into a canvas of light, shadow, and sound, setting the mood for a one-hour journey. The lighting was a balance of soft blues and fiery reds, which seemed to pulse with the dancers’ movements, their every expression and gesture.

The soundscape, which combined traditional Indian music with electronic notes, added an extra layer of depth.

As the dancers glided across the stage, their bodies seemed to speak a language, touching the intellect as well as the emotions of the audience.

“Whenever I create a new work, it starts with something I feel deeply about. Over the last few years, I have been thinking about the world we live in, how it’s a finite system with limits on how much development it can sustain,” says Jayachandran.