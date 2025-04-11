Time to ‘censor’ surge pricing of cinema tickets in Kerala?

On March 27, as film buffs thronged cinemas to watch the much-hyped Empuraan, a murmur rose in some corners. The topic — exorbitant ticket prices. ‘Surge pricing’, to be specific.
Ticket prices, indeed, soared in various multiplexes like PVR and Cinepolis in cities such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode. It was akin to how black tickets were sold at theatres in earlier days. Only difference is that this is ‘legal’ profiteering.
“In multiplexes, ticket prices saw a 100 per cent rise. Even ticket prices for basic screens went up to Rs500 to Rs750,” says Arun Mohanan, who is part of the Cinema Paradiso Club.
“Many of us, even fans of Mohanlal and Prithviraj, wondered how it is possible to hike the prices to such an extent. It is nothing but exploitation.”
Arun is not alone in this opinion. Complaints about rising ticket prices have been increasing among movie lovers and families for quite some time.
“We used to be huge movie buffs. We used to make a point to watch all the releases in multiplexes. There were times when we used to catch four films a day,” says Rakhi Jayashankar.
“But now, that’s not possible. Watching one movie in PVR now costs a huge amount. Imagine watching it with my three children. Along with tickets, and food and beverages, the expense can go up to Rs5,000. Tickets alone cost more than Rs2,000, especially if we are watching films like Empuraan. Just a day ago, we planned a movie outing as school vacation has begun. But we scrapped the plan after checking the price.”
Rakhi is now awaiting OTT release of the films. This perception is exactly what’s worrying the Malayalam film industry, especially those in the creative section.
“Already, the cinema industry is going through an upheaval and everyone is wondering how to attract people to theatres,” says Jai Vishnu, co-writer of the film Madhura Manohara Moham.
“In that scenario, this unfair ticket pricing by multiplexes could discourage many moviegoers. This exorbitant surge in the initial days is exploitation of people eager to watch films on the first day.”
Jai adds that surge prices in multiplexes might create an image that watching films in theatres is a luxury. “Common people will start thinking that cinema is collectively too expensive,” he says.
What angers him is that people in the same row at a cinema might be paying different prices depending on the day and time they booked the ticket. “If during the pre-booking, it is Rs 340 on the middle row, which is already too high, the next day it might go up to Rs 500. Many saw that happening in real-time,” says Jai.
The pricing mechanism
An executive with PVR explains that multiplexes use dynamic ticket pricing. “As per demand, the ticket prices automatically go up. These hikes are done as per regulations,” he says.
“Moreover, when films like Empuraan are released, we already know — gauging the hype around it — that demand will soar. And that will be reflected in the pricing.”
It’s due to this mechanism that on different days, ticket prices for the same film on the same screen are charged differently. “We have come across complaints being raised on social media. However, no one has made a personal complaint to the firm,” he adds.
“As of now, we don’t have any capping mechanism. Of course, we will follow guidelines if the government issues them. Such a system is in place in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.”
Need for checks and balances
Cinema Paradiso’s Arun points to the experiences of his friends in Chennai and Bengaluru. In Chennai, for a normal multiplex screen (other than IMAX and Luxe), ticket prices are capped at Rs200. Last month, the Karnataka government also introduced an ordinance capping tickets at Rs200.
“Chains like PVR, INOX and Cinepolis intentionally hike ticket prices on release days — often doubling the usual rates for big films,” says Arun.
“This airline-style pricing exploits viewers. The Kerala government, too, should cap rates to ensure fair, affordable cinema for all.”
Surge pricing can be seen this week too. Tickets for some new Vishu releases are now starting at Rs280 – instead of the standard Rs180 – at some of the theatres.
Linto Davis, owner of Vanitha-Vineetha theatres in Kochi, highlights another problem. “Many might wonder why screens that do not offer 4K Atmos and other technologies charge such high prices, while single-screen ones that actually have such facilities only charge about Rs200,” he says.
“They ask whether we really offer the technology or are we lying about it. This was the case during Empuraan.”
Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation chairman and producer Liberty Basheer underscores that many single screens in the state indeed offer better technology than multiplexes.
“But most of them charge only about Rs160 for a ticket. One has to question on what basis are the multiplexes deciding the fare. Government intervention is necessary to prevent fleecing. We should take a cue from our neighbouring states,” he says.
“Watching cinema in a theatre should remain an affordable entertainment medium for the common man like always. We should strive to keep it so.”
Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce president B R Jacob echoes similar views. “Checks and balances are needed. This is something that certainly affects the common people as well as the industry,” he says.
“The government also has a stake in it, as people are paying hefty taxes every time they buy a ticket. They have to answer to the people.”
Though TNIE reached out, Cultural Affaiars Minister Saji Cherian was unavailable for comment.