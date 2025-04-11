Time to ‘censor’ surge pricing of cinema tickets in Kerala?

On March 27, as film buffs thronged cinemas to watch the much-hyped Empuraan, a murmur rose in some corners. The topic — exorbitant ticket prices. ‘Surge pricing’, to be specific.

Ticket prices, indeed, soared in various multiplexes like PVR and Cinepolis in cities such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode. It was akin to how black tickets were sold at theatres in earlier days. Only difference is that this is ‘legal’ profiteering.

“In multiplexes, ticket prices saw a 100 per cent rise. Even ticket prices for basic screens went up to Rs500 to Rs750,” says Arun Mohanan, who is part of the Cinema Paradiso Club.

“Many of us, even fans of Mohanlal and Prithviraj, wondered how it is possible to hike the prices to such an extent. It is nothing but exploitation.”

Arun is not alone in this opinion. Complaints about rising ticket prices have been increasing among movie lovers and families for quite some time.