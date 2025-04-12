Carbon-free kitchen project launched at Kasargod's AC Kannan Nair Memorial Government UP School

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School kitchens, crucial for the day-to-day running of the noon meal scheme, are poised to turn into ‘smart electric kitchens’ with the support of the Energy Management Centre (EMC) of the state power department. The initiative, billed as the first-of-its-kind in state schools, is expected to set a precedent for clean, safe and efficient meal preparation for schoolchildren.

A pilot project capable of preparing carbon-free meals for 500 students and powered entirely by renewable energy from a solar power plant was launched recently at the AC Kannan Nair Memorial Government UP School, Kanhangad, in Kasaragod.

The initiative ensures 100% renewable energy usage and aims to replace traditional cooking methods with clean and energy-efficient alternatives. Prior to implementation of the project, the school incurred an expense of over Rs 15,000 per month on account of LPG and electricity. With the new system, monthly electricity charges are expected reduce to less than one-tenth of the cost at Rs 1,200.