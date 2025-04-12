CPM terms case against Veena political; has nothing to do with LDF: Kerala CPI

When asked why Veena registered her company with the party headquarters as its address, the he replied the company itself is now non-existent.

“SFIO submitting a chargesheet against Veena is politically motivated. The issues between two companies must be dealt with according to the Companies Act. SFIO filed a chargesheet at a time when the cases related to this are under the court’s consideration,” the CPM secretary pointed out.

Around the same time, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said the party will stand by the chief minister but not his daughter. “The CPI and the LDF will stand by the chief minister. However, matters related to the CM’s daughter’s company have nothing to do with the Communist Party. Such matters will take their own course,” Binoy told reporters after the CPI state council meet.

However, he said the chief minister’s daughter has every right to run a company and enter into contracts with other companies. “We don’t know about each and every such transaction. That’s not our concern,” he explained.

Binoy felt there was no need to link Veena’s case with the chief minister.

“It’s a case related to the financial transactions between two companies. Let it take its own course. If attempts are made to give it a political turn, and use it to attack the LDF, the CPI and the LDF will deal with it politically,” the CPI state secretary said.