Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan's alleged hate speech; IUML calls it 'futile'

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for defending SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan's remarks about Malappuram, saying the CM should not have justified them.

The entire Kerala society has rejected his statements and any attempt made to justify and "whitewash" him is futile, the IUML said.

"The society and the people of the state have rejected Vellappally Natesan's statements. People of the state have clearly heard what he had said and there is no need of any explanation on what he had meant," IUML veteran P K Kunhalikutty told reporters here.

The CM shouldn't have spoken like that, he said when asked about Vijayan's comments.

During his speech at a programme of SNDP Yogam in Malappuram last week, Natesan had said that Malappuram was the land of a particular community where backward Ezhava sections were living in fear without being allowed to even breathe freely, and were being denied political and socio-economic freedom.