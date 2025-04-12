Kerala government brings in minor reshuffle of IAS officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has appointed five newly inducted IAS officers to various departments.

Hima K has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited. She has been assigned to work in the Health and Family Welfare Department. The post has been declared equivalent in rank and responsibility to that of a Deputy Secretary.

Anu S Nair has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Revenue Department. He will also hold the full additional charge of Director, Institute of Land and Disaster Management.

Arun J O has been posted as the Director of the Backward Classes Development Department against a newly created ex-cadre post. In addition, he will serve as the Chief Operating Officer of the Wayanad Township Project, assisting the Special Officer appointed for the initiative.

Rejil M C has been appointed as the Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, another ex-cadre post created for a year. Both these ex-cadre posts have been granted status equal to that of Deputy Secretary to Government.

Sabin Sameed has been posted as the Director of the Social Justice Department. He will also hold the full additional charge of the Executive Director, Kerala Social Security Mission.