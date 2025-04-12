Kerala health department sounds alert on chikungunya

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has sounded an alert in the wake of the outbreak of chikungunya in Reunion Islands, a French colony located off the eastern coast of Africa.

The previous outbreak in the state was followed by an outbreak in Reunion Islands in 2006-2007, said Health Minister Veena George.

World Health Organization convened a meeting of experts following the outbreak in Reunion Islands that reported 15,000 cases.

The minister also requested that all local bodies should properly carry out pre-monsoon cleaning.

Chikungunya is spread by Aedes aegypti/albopictus mosquitoes. Symptoms of chikungunya include sudden onset of high fever, severe pain in the joints (especially the hands, ankles, and knees), muscle aches, headache, fatigue, and in some people, skin rashes.

Those who have had chikungunya in the past are likely to have immunity. The state reported six Chikungunya and 1,492 dengue cases so far this year.