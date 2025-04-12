Kerala youth kills boy after he threatens to reveal sexual abuse bid, held

THRISSUR: The Mala police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old youth for the alleged murder of a six-year-old boy at Kuzhur the day before. Police said, Jojo, the accused, confessed to trying to sexually abuse the boy, Abel, and killing him by pushing him in an unused muddy pond when he threatened to reveal the incident to his mother.

As per the police, Abel, the son of Ajeesh, had gone out to play football with his friends at the playground near his house in Mala on Thursday evening. Abel’s friends reported him missing when his parents came looking for him. Around 6.30pm, a search was launched.

“We searched every corner of the neighbourhood, including another unused pond. Children usually don’t go near the ponds here as we have advised them against it,” said Raphy, a resident. Jojo, who lives around 250m away from the pond, also joined the search.

He told the residents that he had spotted Abel near the pond and asked him to leave. When people questioned him, he stood firm and said Abel ran away when he was asked to leave. Not convinced with his version of the events, the residents alerted the police.