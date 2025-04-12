New damselfly species discovered in Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new species of damselfly has been discovered in the Wayanad landscape of the Western Ghats. The species, named Euphaea Wayanadensis, was identified after years of research and has been officially described in the March edition of the journal ENTOMON.

The species belongs to the family Euphaeidae, and has been given the common name Wayanad Torrent Dart, referring to its habitat in fast flowing forest streams. The name also honours Wayanad, where the insect was first discovered.

The discovery was made by a team of researchers from Kerala and Maharashtra.

They used an integrated approach, combining both physical (morphological) and genetic (molecular) studies to confirm the uniqueness of the species.

Though first noticed in 2013 during a survey along the Kalindi River in Thirunelli, Wayanad, further observations continued until 2023 in other locations such as Aralam in Kannur and the western slopes of Coorg in Karnataka.

“Euphaea wayanadensis stands out from its close relatives due to its longer black patch on the hind wings, broader and uninterrupted stripes on the thorax in males, and unique features in the male reproductive structure,” said Anooj S S, a researcher.

Due to its similarity with another species called Euphaea pseudodispar, a genetic test was done, which showed a 12.9% difference, confirming it as a distinct species. “The newly discovered damselfly is the 223rd species of Odonata (the group that includes dragonflies and damselflies) found in the Western Ghats and the 191st species recorded in the state,” said Kalesh Sadasivan, a researcher.

Researchers have highlighted that the species has a very limited range and specific habitat needs.

This makes it vulnerable to threats such as cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and human-caused habitat destruction.

The researchers’ team has stressed the need for targeted conservation efforts, especially in fragile freshwater ecosystems of the Coorg-Wayanad landscape.