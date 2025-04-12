RECIPES: Here are some new-gen Vishu delicacies

Vishu is not just about waking up early morning, watching the kani, and setting out in the crack of the dawn to play with fireworks. It is also about that scrumptious sadhya with loads of summer ingredients such as mangoes.
Food is really the heart of the festival. No vishu is complete without the grand sadhya, a medley of flavours, texture and colour. Each dish from the tangy pacchadi, crispy banana chips, koottukari, creamy parippu, and comforting payasam — it’s a celebration of the season’s bounty and the joy of sharing.
For this Vishukaalam, TNIE brings you a handful of recipes that can add a little more flavour to your festive table.
AVOCADO PAYASAM
Ingredients
*Ripe avocado: 1 large (or 2 small), peeled and mashed/pureed
* Full-fat milk: 2 cups
* Condensed milk : 1/2 cup (adjust to taste)
* Sugar : 2 to 3 tbsp (optional, depending on sweetness level)
* Cardamom powder : 1/2 tsp
* Ghee : 1 tbsp
* Cashew nuts : 10
* Raisins : 8–10
* Saffron for garnish
Method
In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Simmer on low until it reduces slightly (about 10 mins), stirring often. Stir in the condensed milk and sugar (if using). Simmer for 2–3 more minutes.
While the milk is cooling slightly, blend the ripe avocado into a smooth, lump-free puree. Do not add to very hot milk to avoid curdling. Once the milk is warm (not hot), gently fold in the avocado puree. Mix until fully incorporated and creamy. Add cardamom powder.
For garnishing, heat ghee in a small pan. Fry cashews and raisins until golden. Add to the payasam. Garnish with fried cashew nuts, raisins and saffron.
JACKFRUIT PAYASAM
Ingredients
* Jackfruit paste - 1.5 cup
* Jaggery - as needed
* First Coconut milk - 3/4 cup
* Second coconut milk - 1 .5 cup
* Cardamom powder - 1tsp
* Ghee - 2 tbsp
* Cashew nuts, raisins and fried coconut for seasoning
Method
Choose a well-ripened jackfruit. Remove the seeds, and grind the flesh into a fine paste. Add the jackfruit paste, jaggery syrup, 1 tbsp ghee into a thick bottom pan. Mix well and cook until it gets thickened.
Add the second coconut milk and cook until it starts thickening. Then add the first coconut milk and stir in low flame. Add some cardamom powder and fried coconut pieces. Splutter some cashew nuts and raisins in ghee and sprinkle it on top of payasam before serving.
JACKFRUIT KOOTTUKARI
Ingredients
* Red cow peas: 2/3 cup
* Jackfruit deseeded and diced: 5 cups
* Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp
* Salt to taste
To grind
* Fresh grated coconut: 3/4 cup
* Cumin seeds: 1 1/4 tsp
* Dried red chillies: 2
For the tempering
* Fresh grated coconut: 1/2 cup
* Coconut oil: 2 tbsp
* Mustard seeds: 1 tsp
* Black lentils: 2gm
* Dried chillies: 1
* Curry leaves: 2 sprigs
Method
Soak the red cow peas in hot water for about 30 minutes. Drain the water. Pressure cook the cow peas till it’s soft. Drain the water. Keep the cooked cow peas aside.
Now, grind fresh coconut, cumin seeds and red chillies. On to the thick paste add some water. Use just one chilli if you prefer a less spicy curry. Into a pot, add the diced jackfruit, along with some turmeric and salt.
Add about a little over a cup of water. Stir and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat, and let it simmer. Ensure the jackfruit pieces are soft and not mushy. At this point, there should be very little water in the cooked jackfruit pieces. Stir in the cooked cowpeas. Cook for about 5 minutes.
Then stir in the coconut-cumin paste and add salt as required. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes until the curry comes to a boil. Stir well and take it off the heat. For tempering, toast some fresh coconut over medium heat until it turns golden brown. Add the mixture to the cooked jackfruit.
In the same pan, heat some coconut oil and add mustard seeds. When they splutter add lentils. Stir in the chillies and the curry leaves. Pour this into the curry.
MUSHROOM & DRUMSTICKS THEEYAL
Ingredients
* Button mushrooms :200g (sliced)
* Drumsticks : 2 medium (cut into 2-inch pieces)
* Tamarind : lemon-sized ball (soaked in 1 cup warm water)
* Turmeric powder : ½ tsp
* Salt : to taste
* Water : as needed
For the roasted coconut paste
* Grated coconut : 1 cup
* Coriander seeds : 1½ tbsp
* Dried red chillies : 4 to 5 (adjust to spice level)
* Black peppercorns : ½ tsp
* Fenugreek seeds : ¼ tsp
* Shallots : 5 (or 1 small onion, sliced)
* Curry leaves : 1 sprig
* Coconut oil : 1 tbsp
Tempering
* Coconut oil : 1 tbsp
* Mustard seeds : ½ tsp
* Curry leaves : 1 sprig
* Shallots : 3 (sliced)
* Dried red chilli : 1 (broken)
Method
Prepare drumsticks and mushrooms
Boil drumsticks in water with a pinch of turmeric and salt until tender. Set aside. Clean and slice mushrooms. Keep aside.
Make the roasted coconut paste
Heat 1 tbsp coconut oil in a pan. Add grated coconut and roast on medium heat till golden brown. Add coriander seeds, red chillies, peppercorns, fenugreek seeds, shallots, and curry leaves. Roast everything till dark golden and aromatic. Let it cool, then grind it into a smooth paste with a little water.
Prepare the gravy
In a pan, heat 1 tsp coconut oil. Add the mushrooms and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Add the cooked drumsticks. Pour in tamarind extract and let it boil for 5-7 minutes. Add turmeric powder and salt. Stir in the roasted coconut paste and mix well. Add water to adjust the consistency.Simmer for 10–12 minutes until oil starts separating and the flavours are well combined.
For tempering, heat coconut oil in a small pan. Add mustard seeds, let them splutter. Add sliced shallots, dried red chilli, and curry leaves. Fry till golden and pour over the curry.
OLAN RISOTTO
Ingredients
* Arborio rice (or small-grain rice like jeerakasala ): 1 cup
* Coconut oil: 2 tbsp
* Ghee (optional): 1 tbsp
* Small onion, finely chopped: 1
* Green chillies, slit: 2
* Grated ginger: 1 tsp
* Vegetable stock or hot water (keep warm): 2½ cups
* Salt to taste
* Thinly sliced ash gourd (kumbalanga): ½ cup
* Cooked red cowpeas (vanpayar): ¼ cup
* Thick coconut milk: 1 cup
* Thin coconut milk: ½ cup
* Curry leaves: 4-5
* Pinch of pepper powder (optional)
Garnish
* Few fried cowpeas
* Coconut oil drizzle
* Fresh curry leaves or microgreens
Method
Steam or lightly boil ash gourd slices until tender. Cook cowpeas until soft and set aside. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat coconut oil and ghee. Add chopped onions, ginger, and green chilies. Sauté until soft and fragrant.
Now, add the rice to the pan and stir gently for 1–2 minutes. Start adding warm stock (or water), ½ cup at a time, stirring continuously. Wait until most of the liquid is absorbed before adding the next ladle. Repeat this process until the rice is 90% cooked and creamy.
Add thin coconut milk, cooked ash gourd and cowpeas. Simmer until combined and the rice is fully cooked. Add thick coconut milk and stir gently on low heat for 1–2 minutes. Turn off the heat, cover, and let it rest for 2 minutes. Garnish with fried cowpeas, a few drops of coconut oil, and curry leaves.
MANGO RICE PAYASAM
Ingredients
* Raw rice : 1/4 cup (about 50g)
* Ripe mango pulp : 1 cup (about 200 ml; use Alphonso or any sweet variety)
* Full cream milk : 2 cups (500 ml)
* Water : 1 cup (250 ml)
* Sugar : 1/2 cup (100 g) or adjust to taste
* Cardamom powder : 1/2 tsp
* Ghee : 1 tbsp
* Almonds : 10-12 (sliced)
* Saffron strands : a few (optional)
* Condensed milk : 2 tbsp (optional, for extra richness)
Method
Wash and soak rice for 20 minutes. In a pan, boil 1 cup of water and 1 cup of milk. Add soaked rice and cook on low flame until rice is soft and fully cooked. Stir occasionally to avoid sticking.
Once rice is cooked, add the remaining 1 cup milk and let it simmer for 5–7 minutes. Add sugar and stir well until it dissolves. Add cardamom powder and saffron (if using).
Optionally, add condensed milk for extra richness and flavour. Add mango pulp, when the mixture gets slightly cool (lukewarm or room temp), then stir. Never add the pulp to hot milk – it can curdle. Now, garnish the payasam with chopped mango cubes and sliced almonds.
(Recipe courtesy: Chef Arun Vijayan)