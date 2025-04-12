RECIPES: Here are some new-gen Vishu delicacies

Vishu is not just about waking up early morning, watching the kani, and setting out in the crack of the dawn to play with fireworks. It is also about that scrumptious sadhya with loads of summer ingredients such as mangoes.

Food is really the heart of the festival. No vishu is complete without the grand sadhya, a medley of flavours, texture and colour. Each dish from the tangy pacchadi, crispy banana chips, koottukari, creamy parippu, and comforting payasam — it’s a celebration of the season’s bounty and the joy of sharing.

For this Vishukaalam, TNIE brings you a handful of recipes that can add a little more flavour to your festive table.