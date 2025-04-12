The Secret Messengers: An abstract alchemy of aliens, ancient arts & aether

Many have indeed attempted to answer, or address rather, it in their own cultural ways. Sooraj has adapted a storytelling framework that merges nature, culture, and an ancient ritualistic art of Kerala.

“My deep passion for forests led me to set the story in deep woods. Kalari was used because of its roots in the science of the physical and its ties to the spiritual,” he says.

“The ritual art form of Poothan Thira was used because it has indelible ties to nature. It was shaped by nature, both the physical and spiritual elements.”

Narrating a story based on such a theme comes with its own challenges. “Shooting in forests involves administrative and technical difficulties. Lighting was another issue. We often had to shift location, and finally zeroed in on the woods of Ponmudi and the Chitranjali Studio premises,” says Sooraj.

The casting of kalari artists Kishore and Rajeesh was also an experiment, as both were well-trained in martial arts but raw as actors. “They were recommended by CVN Kalari’s Satyanarayana Gurukkal. I wanted to capture their emotions as they brought the Kalari moves to life,” says Sooraj.

“Kalari is something that is yet to be fully utilised in films. It is unique to the culture of the land I was trying to portray. So was the use of Poothan Thira. Usually, when the ritual mysticism in nature is depicted, the artform used is mostly Theyyam. But we have so many other artforms, and I used just one of them — to show the custodians of a universe different from ours, from where they and the warrior may have come. The blood of the warrior is also shown as green to denote an alien element.”