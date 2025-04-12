Three leaders emerge as top contenders for KPCC president post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the AICC meeting which concluded recently did not consider leadership change in the state Congress, political manoeuvering for the same has intensified. Now, three senior leaders from the Christian community have emerged top contenders for the KPCC president post. They are MPs Anto Antony, and Benny Behanan and MLA Sunny Joseph.

It is not surprising that the Congress’ quest to find a potential new face at the helm of the party has led to the three leaders from the Christian community emerging as top contenders. While the CPM has scored by electing a leader from Latin Catholic community as its national general secretary, and the BJP is trying hard to spread its political grip on the Christian community, there has been a demand from the community and within the Congress to fill the vacuum left behind by the demise of Oommen Chandy.

The three leaders, however, told TNIE that they were unaware of the discussions on leadership change. If the AICC moves forward with leadership change in states that are gearing up for assembly elections, they would have to build a consensus to accommodate incumbent president K Sudhakaran in a comfortable position.