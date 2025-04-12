Three leaders emerge as top contenders for KPCC president post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the AICC meeting which concluded recently did not consider leadership change in the state Congress, political manoeuvering for the same has intensified. Now, three senior leaders from the Christian community have emerged top contenders for the KPCC president post. They are MPs Anto Antony, and Benny Behanan and MLA Sunny Joseph.
It is not surprising that the Congress’ quest to find a potential new face at the helm of the party has led to the three leaders from the Christian community emerging as top contenders. While the CPM has scored by electing a leader from Latin Catholic community as its national general secretary, and the BJP is trying hard to spread its political grip on the Christian community, there has been a demand from the community and within the Congress to fill the vacuum left behind by the demise of Oommen Chandy.
The three leaders, however, told TNIE that they were unaware of the discussions on leadership change. If the AICC moves forward with leadership change in states that are gearing up for assembly elections, they would have to build a consensus to accommodate incumbent president K Sudhakaran in a comfortable position.
If the sources with the party serve right about the Congress high command dismissing news reports on discussions related to electing a new KPCC president, Anto Antony has turned out to be frontrunner for the top post. The four-time MP from Pathanamthitta since 2009, Anto has several factors favouring him, such as being a trusted lieutenant of former CM Oommen Chandy. After the ‘A’ group became weak, the prominent positions in the party were held by leaders of the ‘I’ group.
The Church has also not been happy with the leaders’ approach towards community representation. Anto, a Roman Catholic, has maintained a good rapport with all the Churches and with the NSS as well.
Besides, he has good relations with national leaders, including organisational general secretary K C Venugopal. Anto had reportedly organised a Christmas celebration in Delhi recently with participation from national leadership.
Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph’s name has been on the list from the beginning. His closeness with incumbent president K Sudhakaran could be seen both as a boon and a bane. He has represented the constituency since 2011. Though many MLAs, MPs and leaders have been supporting his candidature, he has taken a decision that unless Sudhakaran decides to leave the post, he will not stake his claim.
Meanwhile, former UDF chairman Benny Behanan, who represents Chalakudy constituency, is also a strong contender for the post. Benny is the most experienced leader of the three and has also held organisational posts at the state level.
Once counted among those in the close circle of Oommen Chandy, Benny suffered a political setback after the exit of Kerala Congress (Mani) from the UDF. It was alleged that Benny’s slip of the tongue had triggered the controversial exit of KC(M) which he has dismissed ever since.
Congress general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, has spoken to all MPs, MLAs, former KPCC presidents and other senior leaders. “When the AICC takes up the issue, the report will be discussed,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders and MLAs have reportedly taken a cautious step not to annoy future leaders. “They have been responding positively to whoever asking for their support as they do not know the next move of the AICC. Anything can happen,” the Congress leader said.