KOZHIKODE/KOCHI: The Waqf Tribunal that is hearing a petition filed by the Farook College management committee on the Munambam land issue discussed a vital question as to whether there is any bar on selling a property not registered under the Waqf Board. The tribunal chaired by Judge Rajan Thattil posed the question while hearing the committee’s petition challenging the Waqf Board’s act of including the land in Munambam in the Waqf registry.

In a related development, the Kerala High Court on Friday restrained the Waqf Tribunal from passing final orders in the proceedings connected to the Munambam land dispute cases until May 26. A division bench comprising Justice Amit Rawal and Justice K V Jayakumar passed the interim order on a petition filed by the Waqf Board challenging the tribunal’s order rejecting its plea to call for records regarding the cases from the Subordinate Judges Court in Paravoor, Ernakulam.

The board had sought the records on the ground that they have a direct bearing on the proceedings pending before the tribunal. The HC, however, said the tribunal could go ahead with the proceedings. The court issued a notice to the respondents, including the Farook College managing committee, and posted the petition for May 26.

In Munambam, Muhammad Siddique Sait handed over 404 acres of land to the college management in 1950. But the Waqf Board included the land in the registry only in 2019 following the findings of Nizar commission appointed by LDF government in 2007.