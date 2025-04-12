Vellappally has consistently upheld secularism: Kerala CM

ALAPPUZHA: Doing a balancing act, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan showered praise on one hand and advised caution on the other as he greeted Vellappally Natesan, in the eye of a storm after his stingy remarks on Malappuram, on the 30th anniversary of his ascension to the office of the SNDP Yogam general secretary.

Inaugurating the public meeting held on Friday, Pinarayi said Vellappally has consistently upheld secularism. However, at times, his words were misinterpreted by rivals and communal forces.

“Those who know him very closely are well aware that he is a person who does not take a stand against any particular religion. He stands for the welfare of people and religious harmony. Unfortunately, some controversies surfaced in recent times. Some misunderstandings arose from one of his speeches. He should exercise greater caution in such matters. We live in an era where there is a tendency to deliberately misrepresent statements,” Pinarayi said, referring to Vellappally’s recent controversial remark describing Malappuram district as a “State of one particular community where even fresh breath is hard to find” for the backward Ezhava community.

“Vellappally himself clarified that his remarks were aimed at a political party. However, leaders of that party and those interested in protecting its image twisted his words and launched a campaign against him,” Pinarayi said.

“Under the leadership of Vellappally, the SNDP Yogam has evolved as an organisation with a strong orientation toward public service. Vellappally achieved something even Kumaran Asan could not do for the Yogam. Asan held the leadership only for 16 years. However, Vellappally has been at the helm for the past three decades,” Pinarayi said.

He also praised the SN Trust for launching initiatives aimed at improving access and quality in the education sector, calling it a model for others to follow. His words of praise came when BDJS president Thushar Vellappally was sharing the stage.