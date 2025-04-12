With 70% dip in cases, Kerala set to eliminate rheumatic fever

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is poised to achieve another significant public-health milestone — eliminating rheumatic fever (RF), a potentially serious inflammatory disease that can lead to rheumatic heart disease (RHD), a life-threatening heart complication. The number of reported cases in the state has sharply decreased, from 40 in 2019 to just 15 in 2024 — well below the World Health Organization’s threshold. Remarkably, it has achieved this without the support of a national-level control programme.

While the WHO had set a target of a 25% reduction in acute rheumatic fever (ARF) cases among those under 25 by 2025, Kerala surpassed this goal, reporting a 70% drop between 2019 and 2024. Health experts attribute this dramatic reduction to the state’s high human development index which ensures better access to healthcare services.

“Kerala has set an example for the country in controlling RF and reducing incidence of RHD. We are now on the cusp of disease elimination,” said Dr S Abdul Khader, former professor and head of the department of cardiology at Kottayam Government Medical College and founder of the Rheumatic Heart Club Kerala (RHCK), an NGO that has been working since 1997 to prevent and control RF and RHD.

He said previous attempts by the Modi government to implement a national RF control programme could not succeed due to the onset of Covid.