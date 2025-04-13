Express Dialogues | We don’t want anything that we don’t deserve: Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Joseph I

Is there still hope for peace talks?

We don’t rule it out. But discussions always get stuck at the 2017 Supreme Court order. Unless there’s a willingness to look beyond legalities, it’s difficult.

What’s your view on ‘love jihad’?

Personally, I don’t subscribe to that terminology. It carries a lot of baggage and often promotes unnecessary fear. That said, we cannot completely ignore certain incidents or concerns raised by families. Across the world, Christians face challenges — especially in places like Turkey, Iraq, and Syria. What used to be predominantly Christian regions have seen dramatic shifts. Migration and persecution have made the community vulnerable. Some believe Christians are seen as easy targets.

Do you support Churches taking political sides?

It’s natural for Churches to maintain ties with parties that support their causes. But I don’t believe Churches should form own political parties. While many Christians work across political lines — including in the BJP — our focus must be justice and peace, not politics.

Has the Christian community lost its influence on Congress politics?

Compared to 30 years ago, yes. We no longer have the same level of representation. Oommen Chandy was a charismatic leader, and after him, no one has matched that stature. Still, we have some representation and must continue working with all sides.

Has the Jacobite Church leant towards the Left because of the support received?

The Left has helped us — especially with the Cemetery and Church Bills. But we don’t align exclusively with any party. During Oommen Chandy’s government, he had tried to resolve the problems of the Church. Some from the Orthodox faction boycotted him for a long time. Our community includes people of all political ideologies.

The Jacobite Church introduced women in church administration recently. Can we expect women priests in the near future?

It isn’t easy to think about that in the current situation. Earlier, when we practised adult baptism and all, we had deaconesses. They had a lot of power. Those can be rethought through proper discussions. The Church has a custom of male domination. That is slightly changing now. Recently, a lady was chosen as the trustee of a church, which is a new thing. So, the 30% reservation for women in church administration is happening slowly, step by step. Churches changing is a good thing.

What is your Easter message?

Easter is the celebration of hope, peace, and resurrection. It reminds us that even in the darkest hour, truth will prevail. The journey towards peace is not easy — it is the path of the cross. It involves suffering, betrayal, and isolation. But the resurrection tells us that such pain is not the end. This is echoed in our Indian philosophy too—Satyameva Jayate. I urge everyone, both within and outside our community, to embrace peace, tolerance, and truth.

Any message specifically for the Orthodox church?

The Jacobite Church is always ready to discuss matters and find an appropriate solution. There have been wounds, some really deep. Still, as a Christian community, we should forgive each other. They are the ones who can contribute to this the most as they are currently in a ‘legally’ win-win situation. It’s their parent organisation, even if they don’t accept it. We are ready for all talks but the Church’s essence shouldn’t be stained. My responsibility is to protect that.

TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, Rajesh Abraham, Sasidharan Nair M K, Rajesh Ravi, Manoj Viswanathan, Anu Kuruvilla. A Sanesh (photos), Pranav V P (video)