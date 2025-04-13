Former government pleader PG Manu found dead at residence in Kerala’s Kollam

KOLLAM: Former government pleader PG Manu was found dead at his rented residence in Anandavalleswaram, Kollam, on Sunday morning.

He was discovered hanging inside his bedroom, where he had been living for the past few months.

The incident came to light after his junior advocate attempted to contact him but received no response. When they reached his residence, they found him hanging and immediately alerted the Kollam West police.

The police arrived at the spot and took the body into custody. It will be shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, for postmortem.

According to sources, Manu was serving as the defence counsel in the high-profile Dr Vadanadas murder case. He had moved to Kollam and rented the house to prepare for the trial. He had been living alone.

After the postmortem, the body will be taken to his native place in Piravom.

PG Manu was also an accused in a 2024 case involving the alleged sexual assault of a young woman who had approached him for legal assistance. Following the registration of the case, Manu went into hiding. A lookout notice was subsequently issued by the police.

He later approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail, which was denied, with the court directing him to surrender within ten days. Following this, Manu resigned from his post as senior government pleader and surrendered before the police. The High Court later granted him bail, citing his poor health condition.