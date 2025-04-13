Kerala’s first battery energy storage system in Kasaragod to be ready by next summer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Mylatty in Kasaragod is expected to be completed before next year’s summer season.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project was signed between KSEB and the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

According to KSEB officials, the work is expected to be completed in nine months, much earlier than the scheduled 18 months, thanks to the Rs 8.40-crore fund declared by the power utility as an early completion incentive. This will help the state address the peak hour shortage to some extent before next summer season.

The Mylatty Public Private Partnership (PPP) project had earlier received the nod for a viability gap funding of Rs 135 crore from the Centre. Next in line is another 125 MW /500 MWh BESS to be installed in the state by National Hydro Power Corporation.

This will be followed by four projects totalling 125 MW at Sreekantapuram (40 MW), Pothencode (40 MW), Areekode (30 MW) and Mulleria (15MW). These projects will also have the capability to supply stored power for up to four hours.