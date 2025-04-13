Mother of tribal youth found dead in custody seeks CBI probe in Kerala HC

KOCHI: Omana, the mother of Gokul — a tribal youth who was found dead in the bathroom of the Kalpetta police station while in police custody on March 31, in connection with the disappearance of a minor tribal girl — has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the case. She has alleged that her son was subjected to mental torture.

Serious irregularities and illegalities were committed by both the police and jail authorities in unlawfully detaining the deceased overnight at the police station without any evidence of his involvement in a cognisable offence.

Furthermore, no information regarding his detention was communicated to his parents or relatives. The petitioner strongly suspects the involvement of police officials in the alleged suicide of her son.

The police authorities, instead of conducting a fair and impartial investigation, are likely to suppress crucial evidence and shield the culpable officials. Therefore, a CBI probe is essential to unearth the truth.