Defying custom, 16-member group enters ‘nalambalam’ of Pilicode temple

KASARAGOD: Breaking with tradition, a 16-member group entered the nalambalam (inner quadrangle) of the Sree Rayaramangalam Bhagavathi temple in Pilicode, Kasaragod, on Sunday to offer prayers.

Historically, only members of certain castes are allowed entry to the nalambalam of the temple, which is under the control of the Malabar Devaswom Board. But this custom was disrupted under the leadership of a ‘janakiya samithi’, formed on the initiative of the ‘Ninavu Purusha Swayam Sahaya Sangam.’

Sangam members took the lead by passing a resolution and forming the samithi, which organised efforts to ensure the entry of all devotees into the temple’s nalambalam.

Umesh Pilocode, chairman of the samithi, said, “Many years ago, devotees were permitted access only up to the outer boundary of the temple premises. Even in more recent times, this was limited to beyond the nalambalam, without the opportunity to enter the inner sanctum.

Following the recent puna prathishta (re-consecration) ritual, local residents submitted a petition, with the signatures of 1,900 people, requesting that all devotees be granted permission to enter the nalambalam. The appeal was forwarded to temple authorities, including the Malabar Devaswom Board, as well as to the local MLA, MP, and minister concerned.”

Traditionally, only Brahmins and Ambalavasis had unrestricted access to the nalambalam, while individuals belonging to certain other castes, including Nairs and the Maniyani community, were permitted entry only on specific ceremonial occasions such as poorolsavam and patolasavam.

“We contacted the thantri, who said those who wish to enter may do so. But he absolved himself of responsibility for what may happen upon their entry. He said he was neither permitting nor denying entry. We expect more people, including women, to enter the nalambalam in the coming days,” said Umesh.