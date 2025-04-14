Estate staff stir threatens to stall Wayanad township work

KALPETTA: A day after the state government pulled a surprise by starting work on the Wayanad Township at Elstone Estate in Kalpetta within hours of the Kerala High Court granting permission for land acquisition, the estate employees launched an indefinite strike at the proposed site threatening to stall the construction.

The joint strike by the CITU and INTUC demands immediate disbursal of pending allowances, including pension arrears and medical benefits, to around 300 estate workers.

Though the district administration has called a meeting under the leadership of assistant labour commissioner on Tuesday to discuss the matter, the employees say they will allow construction only after receiving the pending benefits. Elstone Estate has been mired in labour issues for over a decade.

“The distribution of allowances to the workers should be handled by the estate owners. Since the case regarding land acquisition was in court, the government can only act as per its directive. We are trying to explain the situation to the protesters. We need to begin the construction work as soon as possible,” said Mananthavady Sub-Collector Misal Sagar Bharat.

Immediately after receiving a favourable order from the HC on Friday to acquire land, the state government took over 64 hectares from Elstone Estate and started construction of the township meant for the victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralamala landslides on Saturday itself.