Grants pending, Kerala's koodiyattam artists struggle

THRISSUR: As a classical Sanskrit theatre tradition, koodiyattam is revered for its heritage and style of performance. It is a matter of pride for Kerala that efforts are being made to preserve and nurture the centuries-old tradition.

Despite the attention the art form has garnered, those involved in performing, teaching and learning it are yet to receive due recognition. For the past one year, the Sangeet Natak Akademi, under the Ministry of Culture, has not disbursed monthly grants to koodiyattam centres in Kerala.

The state has five koodiyattam centres which receive the akademi’s grant: Ammannur Gurukulam in Irinjalakkuda, Painkulam Kalapeedam, Nepathya Moozhikkulam, Margi Thiruvananthapuram, and Mani Madhava Gurukulam Lakkidi.

A total of 30 artists, including teachers and students, have been receiving grants ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000, based on seniority. Since last April, these grants have not been forthcoming, affecting the lives of artists who have dedicated their life to this art form.

According to acclaimed artist Margi Madhu Chakyar, “The disbursal of grants used to get disrupted frequently even in the past, but the akademi used to clear the dues with a lump-sum payment a months later. This time, however, it has been more than a year. When we communicated the same, we received a response that the grant would be disbursed soon and that the delay was due to some fund-allocation issues.”