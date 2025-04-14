In tech-savvy world, Kerala teacher’s return to palm leaves instils nature connect

KOLLAM: In an era dominated by smart classrooms and digital blackboards, a kindergarten teacher from Konni in Pathanamthitta district is reviving a centuries-old learning method in Kerala. Priya Mol S, 46, is bringing history to life by teaching her students using palm leaves and a traditional narayam (stylus) — a technique passed down through generations. The method her grandfather used decades ago is now shaping the minds of her young pupils.

Priya collects the palm leaves herself, carefully inscribing Malayalam alphabets onto them. This hands-on, tactile approach not only connects children with nature but also offers them a lasting reference for their lessons.

These palm leaves, meticulously crafted, will remain with the students as a tangible reminder of their early education. For Priya, it isn’t just about nostalgia, rather about fostering a deeper connection between teacher and student, something she believes is missing in today’s tech-driven classrooms.

“My grandfather Narayanan Achari used palm leaf and narayam to teach. Later, my father Sasidharan continued the practice, though it eventually faded due to the demands of his work. But from my mother, the tradition was passed down to me,” Priya tells TNIE.