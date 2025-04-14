In tech-savvy world, Kerala teacher’s return to palm leaves instils nature connect

KOLLAM: In an era dominated by smart classrooms and digital blackboards, a kindergarten teacher from Konni in Pathanamthitta district is reviving a centuries-old learning method in Kerala. Priya Mol S, 46, is bringing history to life by teaching her students using palm leaves and a traditional narayam (stylus) — a technique passed down through generations. The method her grandfather used decades ago is now shaping the minds of her young pupils.
Priya collects the palm leaves herself, carefully inscribing Malayalam alphabets onto them. This hands-on, tactile approach not only connects children with nature but also offers them a lasting reference for their lessons.
These palm leaves, meticulously crafted, will remain with the students as a tangible reminder of their early education. For Priya, it isn’t just about nostalgia, rather about fostering a deeper connection between teacher and student, something she believes is missing in today’s tech-driven classrooms.
“My grandfather Narayanan Achari used palm leaf and narayam to teach. Later, my father Sasidharan continued the practice, though it eventually faded due to the demands of his work. But from my mother, the tradition was passed down to me,” Priya tells TNIE.
While admitting technology has an important role in teaching, she believes this old method helps people stay connected to nature. “Learning while being in tune with nature benefits both the individual and the environment. The key is to serve nature and humanity and these traditions keep us grounded as we pursue knowledge. Though technology may reduce its prominence, this practice will always remain,” she says.
On weekends, Priya visits the local market to purchase palm leaves, carefully preparing them for the inscription of the Malayalam alphabet. “Though getting palm leaves at shops isn’t difficult nowadays, most of them are intended for temple use. So, I have to select them carefully. Then, I sharpen the leaves and cut holes in them to bind them together. It’s a skilful and time-consuming process, but I truly enjoy it,” she explains.
Priya has been teaching children using the traditional method since she was 13. Over the years, she has taught over 1,000 students using coconut leaves and narayam. Parents from other districts too bring their children for the first-letter writing ceremony, said Puspa Uthaman, a member of the Konni panchayat. In fact, people from distant places are now seeking her services to inscribe Hindu traditional scriptures on palm leaves for their homes.
“Earlier, Priya’s mother would teach and she would assist. For the past eight years, Priya has taken over after her mother fell ill. She’s charismatic while handling students,” Puspa says.