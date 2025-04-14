Kerala government’s ‘Pratiksha’ gives hope to children with kidney ailments

KOCHI: In response to rising cases of kidney-related ailments, the state government is set to launch Paediatric Renal Assessment, Treatment and Intervention in Kerala State (Pratiksha), a pioneering programme aimed at early detection and treatment of renal diseases in children.

The initiative, spearheaded by the health department, seeks to provide comprehensive care and follow-up to infants with kidney diseases, thereby reducing the risk of complications.

The programme is slated to launch by the end of the month, with Health Minister Veena George emphasising the importance of creating a safety net for children with renal illnesses. By addressing kidney afflictions early, Kerala aims to improve the health outcomes of its young population.

“The programme aims at early detection and intervention of kidney disease in newborns and children by initiating comprehensive multidisciplinary intranatal, postnatal, and post-intervention care and follow-up by a team of doctors to reduce chronic kidney disease (CKD) burden and the need for dialysis and transplant in the community,” the minister told TNIE.

“Most of the congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract can be detected during pregnancies through antenatal scanning. Sometimes, these conditions may disappear after birth. Those with kidney diseases identified even from the antenatal period will be registered under the scheme and followed up,” a senior official with the state Directorate of Health Services said.

“Necessary treatment, including dialysis and renal transplantation, and overall improvement in quality of life can ensured for these children,” the minister added.