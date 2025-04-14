Paralysed by polio, Rathnam wins life’s race; now trains children with disabilities in Kerala

THRISSUR: Radiating positivity and with a ‘chandanakuri’ on her forehead, Rathnam P G greets all visitors with a handful of home-made chocolates.

Refusing to let the four walls of her room define her life, the 65-year-old has been keeping herself busy for the past 15 years with different activities that ensure a steady income.

Rathnam was affected by polio when just two, paralysing her left leg. Since then, she has fought bravely to rise above her limitations, trying to walk and run in her own way.

“I fell down frequently, but I rose and continued harder,” Rathnam, a retired teacher, tells TNIE.

Years back, the authorities of Amala Hospital approached Rathnam to make ‘knockers’ for women whose breasts were surgically removed because of cancer.

As she knew knitting, or crocheting, she readily accepted the proposal. For want of a proper model, Rathnam searched the internet and referred books to design one of her own.

“I ordered soft yarns from Kozhikode and set to work. Now, I make customised knockers,” she says.

As her pension fund was low, for she had only 10 years of service, Rathnam ventured into production at home.

Currently, she makes home-made chocolates, sambar powder, chutney powder, pickles, soaps, etc, selling them under the brand of Piknik home-made products. She also crafts home decor items like customised ‘aalavattam’.