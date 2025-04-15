KM Abraham says decision on his roles lies with CM, rules out resignation for now

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister’s chief principal secretary K M Abraham has stated that a decision on his continuation in official positions is to be taken by the CM. Abraham is also serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The senior bureaucrat was responding to speculations of his resignation in the wake of the High Court order for a CBI probe against him. In his Vishu message to the employees of KIIFB, he said the decision about his continuance is "entirely in the hands of the Chief Minister".

Abraham said many well-wishers had asked him whether he would consider stepping down from the roles of chief principal secretary to the CM and CEO of KIIFB.