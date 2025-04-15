Nine-year-old girl dead, 15 injured in KSRTC bus accident near Neriamangalam

KOCHI: A nine-year-old girl who was thrown out of a moving KSRTC bus after it veered off the road and fell down a slope at Maniyanpara near Neriamangalam in Kothamangalam on Monday, died at a hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Anitta, a native of Kattappana.
The accident occurred between 10:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. when the bus, travelling from Kattappana in Idukki district to Ernakulam, hit a road divider before plunging down the slope, according to eyewitnesses.
Anitta, who was seated at the front of the bus, was reportedly thrown out and trapped beneath the vehicle. She was rushed to a private hospital in Kothamangalam, but was declared dead on arrival.
Hospital authorities said two passengers sustained serious injuries, though their condition is stable. The rest suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment.
The Oonnukal police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.