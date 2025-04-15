Nine-year-old girl dead, 15 injured in KSRTC bus accident near Neriamangalam

KOCHI: A nine-year-old girl who was thrown out of a moving KSRTC bus after it veered off the road and fell down a slope at Maniyanpara near Neriamangalam in Kothamangalam on Monday, died at a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Anitta, a native of Kattappana.

The accident occurred between 10:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. when the bus, travelling from Kattappana in Idukki district to Ernakulam, hit a road divider before plunging down the slope, according to eyewitnesses.