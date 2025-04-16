50,401 families moved out of extreme poverty list in Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has succeeded in elevating 78.74 % families out of extreme poverty till date. A total of 50,401 families have moved out of the extreme poverty list as on April 15, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Pinarayi said that the majority of those still in extreme poverty are ones who require a steady income and secure housing.

The government aims to declare the state free of extreme poverty by this November, he added. As an initial step, Dharmadam has been declared as the first constituency with no extremely poor families among its residents.

According to the chief minister, the extreme poverty eradication initiative, which was launched in 2023, achieved 47.89 % success in the first phase, with the second phase currently in progress.