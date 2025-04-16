Centre will ensure justice to people of Munambam: Minister Kiren Rijiju

KOCHI: The BJP and the Union government will stand with the people of Munambam to protect their land rights, said Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. “The Centre will follow up the case and ensure that justice is served to the people of Munambam,” the minister said during his visit to the coastal village to attend a thanksgiving function organised by NDA on Tuesday.

He also interacted with the residents who have been protesting against the claim of the Waqf Board on their land.

Earlier, interacting with reporters in Kochi, the minister said the Centre is in the process of formulating the Waqf legislation. “The ministry will urge the state government to direct the district collector to revisit the entire status of Munambam land. The state should initiate all steps to ensure justice to the people of Munambam. The ministry will give all documents and advisory support for the process,” he said.

“Before the amendment to the Waqf Act, the people of Munambam did not have any legal option but to approach the tribunal. Now, the provisions of the law are in favour of the people. The Waqf Board and the Waqf Tribunal will be reconstituted. As per the amendment, there will be non-Muslims also in the Waqf Board as claims have been made on the land owned by members of other communities. Both sitting and retired judges can be members of the tribunal. There was an observation by the High Court regarding the Waqf claim on Munambam land. The residents can challenge it in the Supreme Court,” Rijiju said.

The minister said the Waqf Board’s claim will not stand as the provisions have been violated.

“When you create a waqf, it is for the purpose of religious or charitable cause. The land (in Munambam) was given for educational purpose. If it is not used for the purpose for which it was given, it ceases to be waqf property. These are important factors,” he said.

“I believe that both the LDF and the UDF have not assisted the Munambam people in their fight for rights,” said Rijiju.

“There is a campaign to set a narrative that the Centre is working against Muslims. We are here to provide justice to the needy. It is not only Christians but also crores of poor Muslims, women and destitute who have been deprived of the benefits they should have got from waqf properties,” he said.