CPM to look for new private secretary for CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary K K Ragesh being elected as CPM Kannur district secretary, the party has started looking for a new private secretary to replace him. Interestingly this is the second continuous time, the CM’s private secretary has become the district secretary of the strongest unit of the CPM. Earlier, it was M V Jayarajan, who while serving as the private secretary in CM’s office, became the Kannur district secretary.

Though the CPM state leadership has decided to propose a new name for the post of private secretary, the last call will be that of Pinarayi Vijayan. “A new private secretary will be appointed shortly,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan told TNIE. However, the leaders are keeping all the cards close to their chest.

Though there are reports that state secretariat member M V Jayarajan might return to CM’s office considering that there is just one year left for the assembly election, party leadership dismissed it and said that, as a secretariat member, he would be working from the state centre.

The CM might also consider a person outside the party as his private secretary. The government had earlier appointed former Income Tax commissioner R Mohanan as private secretary.