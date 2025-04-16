Divya S Iyer’s high praise for CPM leader Ragesh stirs controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IAS officer and Vizhinjam Port MD Divya S Iyer has courted controversy by praising CPM leader K K Ragesh. Her Instagram post was in the wake of Ragesh’s new innings as Kannur district secretary of the CPM.

Divya said that even Karna would become jealous of his protection, referring to his stint as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary. She said she learnt many lessons from Ragesh during the past three years. He is a hardworking person. “Thank you, for always considering us with utmost respect -- an art that is getting endangered in power corridors across the globe”.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress severely criticised Divya for the eulogy. YC Kannur district president Vijil Mohan took to social media to remind Divya that she was not drawing salary from the AKG centre. “IAS officers are assigned to implement the government’s decisions. But Divya has turned out to be a jester of the CPM leaders leading the government,” he said.

“What do these people think? To take sides when governments change. Does she believe that she will get protection then? Her actions are at the level of a B-grade cinema,” he said. Vijil found fault with Divya’s previous praises of the LDF government. She does not have the sense that government is continuous though ruling parties may change, he said.