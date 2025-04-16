Fireworks on schedule after favourable legal opinion: Revenue Minister K Rajan

THRISSUR: The fireworks display for this year’s Thrissur Pooram will be held as scheduled, following a favourable legal opinion from the Advocate General, Revenue Minister K Rajan said on Tuesday.

Permission for the event had faced delays due to restrictions under the amended Explosives Rules, which mandate a 100-metre distance between the explosives magazine and the fireline. The Thekkinkad Maidan, the traditional fireworks venue, only has a 45-metre gap.

Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms addressed the regulation by submitting an affidavit assuring that the magazine would remain empty during the fireworks display. This condition had previously been accepted for fireworks during the annual Vela festival held on January 5. For the Vela festival, permission was given for the use of 100 kg of fireworks. As per the order, fireworks can be held between 12.30 am and 2 am. The order also required spectators to be kept at least 100 m away from the display, with barricades in place.

The district administration, after seeking legal advice, was informed that the same condition could apply to Thrissur Pooram. Based on this, the government decided to grant permission.

“The fireworks display will go ahead without hurdles. Safety protocols will be strictly followed,” Minister Rajan said.

Higher Education Minister R Bindhu added that the district administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The main fireworks display is scheduled for the early hours of May 7, with sample fireworks on the evening of May 4. Additional police deployment and other security measures will be in place. Thiruvambady Devaswom secretary Gireesh Kumar said the devaswom stands with the government in ensuring the festival is conducted as planned.