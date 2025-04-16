Fisherfolk warn of protests as crisis looms at Muthalapozhi harbour

Muthalapozhi harbour — infamous as one of the deadliest in the state — has shut down following sand accumulation, owing to inadequate dredging activities at the harbour mouth.

Located at the meeting point of the Vamanapuram River and the Arabian Sea, Muthalapozhi is a hub for large-scale fishing activities. As many as 160 large fishing vessels and about 400 small ones operate out of here, offering livelihood to 20,000 people. Now, fishing activities have stalled indefinitely.

Local residents allege that unscientific breakwater construction has turned the harbour mouth into a death trap for fishermen. Over 70 lives have perished in the area in the past eight years.

The harbour has witnessed umpteen protests in the past decades over safety issues. Currently, another wave of protests is swelling as uncertainties and apprehensions loom large over the fisherfolk who depend on the harbour. They fear missing out on the upcoming fishing season.