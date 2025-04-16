Kerala Class 10 girl’s Ambedkar drawing makes it to school textbook

For Malavika S A, a Class 10 student, the end of high school life came with something special. As she stepped out of the CP HSS Kuttikkadu in Kollam and closed her textbooks after the final exam, she left her mark in the form of artwork that will pass through the hands of countless students across the state.
Malavika is the only student listed alongside professional artists and art teachers on the credits page of the newly revised Malayalam textbooks — ‘Kerala Padavali’ and ‘Adisthana Padavali’.
“I’m really happy to be a part of our textbooks,” she smiles. “A research officer from the State Council of Educational Research and Training came across my sketches and reached out to me. This was after the government had decided to include student drawings in textbooks,” she recalls.
Soon, Malavika attended a camp in Kottiyam, where she had the opportunity to meet some renowned artists. “They guided me, helping me understand the themes of the lessons. I drew based on that.”
Malavika’s drawing of a ‘panchavarna thatha’ (parrot) accompanies the opening chapter of Kerala Padavali ‘Kadhakalathimohanam’, which is taken from Thunchaththu Ezhuthachan’s ‘Sree Mahabhagavatham Kilippattu’ (Drona Parvam).
Malavika’s illustration of the main character from the short story ‘Mannum Manushyanum’ by renowned writer T Padmanabhan also appears in the textbook.
And in Adisthana Padavali, her portrait of B R Ambedkar appears in the introduction to the second unit, ‘Eakodarasodarar Naam.’
“I started drawing at a very young age, but I never had any formal training. It was during the Covid lockdown that I began learning on my own by watching YouTube videos,” she says.
Malavika started honing her skills in her preferred medium, colour pencils. Soon, she took part in many competitions and received appreciation from several quarters.
One of the most memorable moments was when writer P Surendran appreciated her illustration of the character ‘Ammamma’ from his work ‘Ilanjippooanamulla Naattuvazhikal’. This was when Malavika was in Class 10.
It was Malavika’s father, Shaju Kadakkal, who is also a well-known magician, who uploaded her artwork on social media. “She learned the art on her own. I used to share her drawings on my social media handles, and that’s how many people started noticing her work. That’s also how she got so many opportunities. As a teacher myself, seeing my daughter’s name alongside great artists in the textbook feels very special,” he says.
Malavika is overwhelmed. “To think that my drawings are now part of someone else’s learning... it feels like a small part of me will stay in those pages,” she smiles.
Her drawings that carry life and emotion have already caught the attention of many, including Chief Minister
Pinarayi Vijayan. She had once personally handed over her paintings to him.
“I wrote a letter to the chief minister about my dream to meet him and get his autograph on the portrait that I had drawn. A few days later, I was invited to Cliff House,” she says.
Malavika has also done illustrations for books, including ‘Bhoothavum Bhaviyum’ by Dr U Athira and ‘Little Hunchbacks in the Rain’ by Rugma M. Apart from drawing, she also explores balloon art and bottle painting. Proving her talent goes beyond the art room, Malavika also secured first place with an A grade in the ‘Number Chart’ category at the recent Kerala State Maths Fair.