Kerala Class 10 girl’s Ambedkar drawing makes it to school textbook

For Malavika S A, a Class 10 student, the end of high school life came with something special. As she stepped out of the CP HSS Kuttikkadu in Kollam and closed her textbooks after the final exam, she left her mark in the form of artwork that will pass through the hands of countless students across the state.

Malavika is the only student listed alongside professional artists and art teachers on the credits page of the newly revised Malayalam textbooks — ‘Kerala Padavali’ and ‘Adisthana Padavali’.

“I’m really happy to be a part of our textbooks,” she smiles. “A research officer from the State Council of Educational Research and Training came across my sketches and reached out to me. This was after the government had decided to include student drawings in textbooks,” she recalls.