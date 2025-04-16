Munambam agitation will continue till goal is achieved, says Fr Tharayil

KOCHI: Fr Antony Tharayil, vicar of Kadappuram Velankanni Matha church, where the Munambam residents are protesting to secure rights of their land, said the agitators submitted various queries to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the Waqf amendment and how the Centre was planning to solve it.

“The minister has assured us that it would take three weeks to complete the process related to the formation of the statutes and laws as per the new amendment bill. Care will be taken to ensure that the Munambam residents’ issue gets a permanent solution,” he said.

The Union minister also promised that the Union government has drawn up plans to help Munambam residents’ cause.

“The agitation has entered its 155th day and the arrival of the Union minister brings us hope. The minister has said within three weeks a solution to the Munambam issue will be arrived at,” Fr Tharayil said. The vicar said when the minister was acquainted with the futility of legal course, he said the government was looking at alternatives. The vicar said the protest will continue until the residents’ goal is achieved.