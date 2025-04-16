PM’s praise felt like Vishukkaineettam, says great-grandson of Chettur Sankaran Nair

PALAKKAD: For authors Pushpa and Raghu Palat, this Vishu was unlike any other. As they stood in Amritsar, the city that witnessed one of the darkest chapters in India’s colonial history, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, their phones buzzed with unexpected news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid glowing tribute to Raghu’s great-grandfather, Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair, the towering civil rights crusader from Kerala whose fearless stand shook the very foundations of British rule.

“It felt like a Vishukkaineettam,” an emotional Raghu told TNIE over the phone.

“To receive this recognition from the highest level of government means the world to us.”

The work of Sankaran Nair has come into public consciousness in recent times on the strength of the Palat duo’s book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’. And based on their book, a Hindi film -- Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 — is set to release on April 18.

The prime minister hailed Sankaran Nair while addressing a gathering in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar on Monday.

He was born in the famous Chettur ‘tharavadu’ in Mankara, a village about 20km from Palakkad, and went on to become the only Indian member of the British Viceroy’s executive council.

“There was a man named Sankaran Nair, whose name many may not have heard,” PM Modi told the gathering.

“He was a prominent lawyer holding a high post in the British government. He could have enjoyed all the perks and luxuries, but he chose to give it all up. The people of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh should know about Sankaran Nair. Every adult and child should be aware of his contributions. We must remember him, he is an inspiration and a symbol of our patriotic spirit.”

Sankaran Nair made history when he resigned in protest after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. At a time when challenging colonial power was often met with exile or execution, he chose to fight back with words and legal precision. His bold defamation suit against the British officials who denied the Punjab atrocities became a defining moment in India’s freedom struggle.